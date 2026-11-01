New Zealand Kiwis winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham have both been charged by the match review panel following an incident in the 52nd minute of their clash on Saturday evening.

The Cronulla Sharks winger was involved in each sequence, and both players now face a Grade 2 charge.

Mulitalo was charged with a Careless High Tackle on Ronald Philitoga.

Wakeham was charged with a Grade 2 striking offence on Mulitalo, which happened after Mulitalo's tackle, which saw his shoulder hit Philitoga's head and flop on top of the Fijian player.

Philitoga went for a head injury assessment and didn't return to the field.

Both players were sent off in the Kiwis 78-0 victory.

Both players have received an early guilty plea for one match, with the potential to challenge the ban.

If either player loses the challenge, the ban would increase to two matches.

New Zealand are locked in to play in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, and Mulitalo's suspension will see him on the sideline for an important match for his side.

The New Zealand Kiwis will face either Samoa or Tonga in the semi-final.