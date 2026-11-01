St George Illawarra Dragons forward Josh Kerr is expected to head to the Super League for the 2027 season and beyond.

Kerr has played 135 NRL games, including two stints with the Dragons, and has been called up to play State of Origin for the Queensland Maroons.

A Dolphins junior, Kerr burst onto the NRL scene after an NYC stint with the Melbourne Storm before heading to the Red V.

The front-rower made his NRL debut in round 2, 2019 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, played 68 games in his first five seasons, and has represented the Indigenous All Stars for the past seven years.

Kerr played for the Dolphins in 2023 and 2024 after requesting a release to play for his junior club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the veteran will head to the Super League and play for Hull FC on a multi-year deal.

The Dragons forward will join Roosters premiership-winner Daly Cherry-Evans, as the pair are clients of the same management company.

Initially, Kerr was under contract with the NRL club for the 2027 season. However, he received permission to explore his options.

Kerr's release was hoped for a chance to keep Tyrell Sloan, despite the speedster signing a deal with Castleford Tigers.

Sloan has since confirmed he will head to the Super League club along with Dragons teammates Damien Cook and Mathew Feagai.

The 30-year-old experienced his minutes decline as the Dragons' young forwards have impressed for the club.

Kerr did not play in the Dragons' final game of the season against the Parramatta Eels, when Sloan kicked a two-point field goal to seal the game.

Kerr received interest from multiple Super League clubs, including Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers, which would have been the fourth Red V player to join from the 2026 NRL squad.

In 19 appearances this season, Kerr averaged 55 running metres per game, made 321 tackles from 346 attempted at 92.8% efficiency, and played 21.2 minutes per appearance.

The Dragons have also allowed Moses Suli to test the free-agent market despite still being contracted to the Red V for the 2027 season.