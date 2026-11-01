The Manly Sea Eagles are ready to begin a roster fire sale to create flexibility for the club's future under Kieran Foran.

The attempt has been building discreetly as several players become available for rivals to take off the Sea Eagles' hands.

Manly's intention with a fire sale is to increase its salary cap space as Kieran Foran wants to reshape the roster, per The Daily Telegraph.

Foran wants to retain their star, Tom Trbojevic, along with other key players.

So far, Manly have told Luke Brooks that they are not interested in giving the five-eighth a deal for 2028.

All three Trbojevic brothers, Ben, Jake and Tom, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Joey Walsh have been made untouchable and the only prioritised to stay at the club.

Manly's off-contract players at the end of 2027 include Luke Brooks, Hugo Hart, Lehi Hopoate, Caleb Navale, Jackson Shereb, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, and Navren Willett.

Jason King, Manly's chief executive, told The Daily Telegraph that the club has space to sign Tom Trbojevic to an extension.

The current Kangaroos winger and Sea Eagles fullback did not sign an extension and can now speak to rival clubs.

When he became a free agent last off-season, Tom was strongly linked to exploring options in the Super League.

The Perth Bears recently signed Blake Wilson to a one-year deal.

Wilson initially signed a two-year deal with the Sea Eagles after the Bulldogs let the winger walk in 2025.

The winger had one year left at the Sea Eagles before the Bears came circling.

King has spoken about the club's approach to their roster construction.

“We take a proactive and considered approach to salary cap management, always looking at ways to best position our playing squad and the club for success,” King told DT.

“These matters are part and parcel of prudent cap management across the NRL. We remain compliant with the cap and maintain regular communication with the NRL salary cap auditor.”