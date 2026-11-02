The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed Josh Kerr will depart the club, agreeing to release him from the final year of his contract.

Kerr re-joined the Red V this year after a two-and-a-half year stint at the Dolphins, playing 19 matches for the Dragons in 2026.

The Redcliffe-junior made his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2019, amassing 135 total games in the NRL.

Reports suggest Kerr is Super League bound, with Hull FC his likely destination to link up with premiership-winning half Daly Cherry-Evans, who is also a Redcliffe junior.

“Josh approached the club seeking an opportunity to secure a longer-term deal elsewhere, and we agreed to this request,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said in a Dragons statement.

“Josh has been a terrific clubman and a highly respected teammate throughout his two spells at the Dragons.

“We wish Josh and his family all the very best for the next chapter.”

Kerr travelled through the Melbourne Storm NYC pathways before linking up with the Dragons in 2017, where he became a regular in the NSW Cup side before cracking through to the NRL.

He has also represented the Indigenous All Stars on seven occasions and captained the said in the 2025 fixture.

There was slim hope Kerr's release would free up space for the club to retain Tyrell Sloan, who inked a deal with Castleford Tigers but finished the season in quality fashion.

Sloan has since confirmed his departure from the club and insisted he will be at the Tigers in the Northern Hemisphere, alongside Dragons teammates Damien Cook and Mathew Feagai.