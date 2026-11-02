Sitting among 29,411 fans on Sunday night, watching Tonga perform the Sipi Tau before Samoa responded with the Siva Tau, it was hard not to wonder whether Australian rugby league fans had just witnessed something bigger than State of Origin.

The noise, the pride and the passion pouring from the stands made the Samoa vs Tonga World Cup clash one of the most extraordinary sporting experiences imaginable, with the energy outside the stadium almost as captivating as the action inside it.

And while Tonga ultimately edged out Samoa 20-18 in a nail-biting finish, with Addin Fonua-Blake scoring the match-winning try with just eight minutes remaining, the spectacle itself left a lasting impression.

It was not necessarily a perfect example of an elite sporting display, with errors infiltrating the contest at several points, but it was a perfect example of elite sporting rivalry.

So, is Samoa versus Tonga now bigger than NSW versus Queensland?

Speaking exclusively to Zero Tackle, NSW Blues stars Jarome Luai and Haumole Olakau'atu have delivered their verdicts, with both players believing the Pacific rivalry has reached a level that surpasses that of the Blue and Maroon.

“For us, yeah it is and I think as well if you ask anyone in that arena tonight,” Luai told Zero Tackle when asked whether the clash was bigger than Origin.

“There is alot of us that have played Origin as well, so yeah it's up there with the crowd, the people, everyone showing up for their country.”

The five-eighth, who has represented NSW in multiple Origin campaigns, believes the possibility of an Origin-style series between the two nations would be a special occasion for not only Pacific nation but the game of rugby league.

“There have been talks about having an Origin between Tonga and Samoa and just how special that would be. I think it would be pretty good,” Luai added.

Olakau'atu, who has also been apart of multiple Origin campaigns for NSW was equally emphatic in his assessment of whether the match topped State of Origin.

“After tonight's experience, I think it is aye,” Olakau'atu told Zero Tackle.

“You know it's the way everything builds up to tonight. Having two of the smaller nations in the World Cup yet the biggest crowds I just think it does top State of Origin.

“I remember back in 2013, I went to one of these games and got to experience this as a young kid for the first time and then to be able to do that tonight it's just a surreal feeling.

“It's everything I expected it to be.”

The result has also set up a blockbuster semi-final weekend, with Tonga preparing to take on New Zealand on Saturday before Samoa face Australia on Sunday night.

Tonga will open the semi-finals against the Kiwis, with Olakau'atu expecting the battle between the forward packs to be crucial if his side is to continue its World Cup campaign.

“I think it just comes down to what we can control, you know. We've also got a very dominant forward pack as well, so at the end of the day, it's all about matching them, and seeing if we can put them to the test.” Olakau'atu stated.

Meanwhile, Samoa will close out the semi-final weekend against the Kangaroos, with Luai confident his side has the ability to cause an upset after pushing Tonga to the brink.

The five-eighth remains a firm believer in fate, insisting Samoa has every chance of progressing to the end.

“I am a big believer in what will be, will be. We gave ourselves a great chance to win this game tonight through our preparation, connection and hard work, so we just have to stick with it,” Luai said.

“We had a lot of opportunities to win that game and I think if we toss up a similar performance we have a great chance to win it over Australia.”

With the Pacific rivalry continuing to grow in stature and the World Cup reaching its defining stages, the question of whether Samoa versus Tonga can rival State of Origin is no longer simply hypothetical.

For Luai and Olakau'atu, the answer is already clear.