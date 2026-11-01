PNG Kumuls outside back Nene Macdonald has declared he is ready to return to the NRL and has put his hand up to become part of the PNG Chiefs in their early years as a franchise.

Macdonald is one of the all-time most capped Kumuls players, sitting just behind close mate Rhyse Martin, and the Port Moresby-born flyer is hoping he can be in the frame for a contract offer when the Chiefs enter the NRL competition in 2028.

After mutually parting ways with St Helens on Tuesday, the 32-year-old says he is ready to make his return to the NRL after six years out of the Australian competition.

"I'd love to come back. I think it's time we come back," Macdonald told Zero Tackle following the Kumuls' final match in the World Cup against England.

"I'm excited for the next few months (about) what's going to happen. I'm a free agent, so we'll see what happens.

When asked if there were any early offers from NRL clubs, Nene responded with a laugh, "I'm hoping after this game maybe."

However, he has his eyes set on the NRL's 19th side, and wants to join Kumuls teammates Alex Johnston, Gairo Voro, Morea Morea and Finley Glare as foundation Chiefs.

"I'm lacing the boots up, straight away," Macdonald stated when asked about his response if the Chiefs were to come knocking with an offer.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have an NRL team in PNG, and now it's actually coming true.

"I just wish I was born ten years earlier."

With 23 Tests to his name and sitting outright first as the all-time top try scorer for the Kumuls, Nene found himself in unfamiliar waters in the forward pack during Friday's clash.

For the first time on the international scene, Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou called upon Macdonald to play second row in Wollongong.

"It was a massive change. I've never played there before, and I was blowing for a bit, trying to get used to it.

"I got the hang of it in the second half. I like that position. It was pretty sick."

It may have been the audition tape the Chiefs were looking for, who are still light on forward signings after securing a star-studded backline for 2028.

The PNG journeyman has played just short of 100 NRL games in stints across the Roosters, Titans, Dragons, Cowboys and the Sharks, playing in plenty of different team environments across the wing and centre positions.

Crossing for 35 tries during his seven-season NRL career, and a whopping 27 tries in one season at Leigh Leopards in 2022, he helped the club elevate to the Super League for the following season.

The Kumuls bowed out of the World Cup race after going down 34-12, but did plenty of people proud of their efforts, including bone-rattling defence as expected when coming up against PNG, along with scrambling goal-line defence.

All eyes turn to the semi finals this weekend, with Australia facing Samoa in Sydney, while Tonga go to war with New Zealand in Newcastle.