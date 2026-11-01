While the Sam Walker saga rattles Bondi, Trent Robinson is quietly promoting coaches internally to join his staff for the 2027 season.

The Roosters' response has been to look to its own past.

Robinson will have two of his former premiership-winning players join his coaching staff, filling the gaps left by the departure of Matt King and Michael Cheika, who will head to rugby union at the NSW Waratahs and the NSW Blues in State of Origin, respectively.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sam Moa will leave the Parramatta Eels under Jason Ryles to return to the Sydney Roosters and promote Brett Morris, who was coaching the NSW Cup side for the past three seasons.

Morris helped the NSW Cup side reach the finals this past season after missing the finals in 2024 and 2025.

Moa was part of Robinson's premiership-winning side in 2013 and will reunite with his coach on the Roosters staff.

Familiar faces will stay at the Roosters, with Tait Barnes remaining, as well as Nick Davis, the former Sydney Swans premiership winner in the AFL.

Davis will continue to coach kicking and catching across the club.

Morris' promotion leaves a vacancy in the NSW Cup side, and the Roosters have elected Paul Momirovski to step in his place.

The former multi-NRL club premiership-winning centre coached the Roosters' Harold Matthews Cup side, the club's junior representative side last season.

Former Roosters Shaun Kenny-Dowall will become the club's Academy and Harold Matthews Cup head coach.

Kenny-Dowall confirmed the news on his LinkedIn.

Momirovski coached his Harold Matthews Cup side to the Grand Final, where they fell short 22-0 to the Newcastle Knights.

The Roosters won the 2026 NRL premiership and will hope to build a strong premiership-winning defence season, despite major losses in their roster and coaching staff.