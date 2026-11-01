The Sydney Roosters will not be making a play for Nathan Cleary following the superstar halfback becoming available to speak to rival clubs since Sunday.

Cleary, who is yet to ink a contract for 2028, has had plenty of speculation built surrounding his future throughout this year after not rushing to a decision on his next contract move.

It has led to reported links to the Sydney Roosters, and with Sam Walker officially leaving the club after next season, it has only intensified those rumours.

However, the Daily Telegraph is reporting the tri-colours have no interest in going after Cleary as a direct replacement for Walker, and will instead promote their talent within the four walls of Bondi.

With the Roosters officially pulling their extension offer for Walker last week, the club will have plenty of cash to splash if they are to go looking for a halfback.

But with Toby Rodwell tracking along nicely, and Hugo Savala showing his elite talent across centre and the halves, the Roosters don't necessarily have to go looking.

The club will lose plenty of star firepower after winning the 2026 premiership, including Daly Cherry-Evans, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Angus Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Connor Watson and Daniel Tupou.

Cleary is no closer to making a decision on his future as he recovers from his injuries sustained at the backend of the season.

The maestro halfback was in the wars in September, fracturing his foot in Week 1 of the finals and then suffering a brutal compound fracture in his other leg two weeks later.

It has led to double surgeries, which have likely stalled negotiations with the Panthers on his extension.

Despite the disappointing end to his season, Cleary has had one of his best individual years to date, capped off with a Wally Lewis (Origin MVP) and Dally M Medal, pressing his status as one of the best players of all time.

Meanwhile, the Roosters have signed Manly's Reuben Garrick for 2027 and beyond, who is expected to slot into one of the vacant wing spots going into the Roosters title defence season.