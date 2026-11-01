Lebanon Cedars coach Michael Cheika is refusing to rule out a return to coaching in the 13-man code after his side grabbed a chaotic victory in their final hit-out of the 2026 World Cup.

The Cedars completed a fitting swansong for Cheika, who will leave rugby league to return to union as the NSW Waratahs coach in 2027 following the completion of Lebanon's campaign.

Cheika has spent time at the Roosters working under Trent Robinson this year and has been a mainstay as head coach for the Cedars since 2021.

Although the former Wallabies coach is confident he isn't saying goodbye for good, declaring he'll be back in the code one day.

"I'll be back at some stage," Cheika said.

"I've had such a great experience, starting off at the Roosters the first time in 2020 when I had a chance to be there.

"Then with the Lebanese team in 2022 was awesome, and Roosters again last year."

Lebanon survived a frightening scare from France, with Abbas Miski scoring in golden point to push him to the Lebanese top try scorer of all time, while sealing the Cedars' first victory of the tournament.

“I don't know how I feel; I was sad as I've been the whole tournament and then I was as happy as I've been ... we got the win, and it's a great end to our campaign,” skipper Alex Twal said.

“I've got goosebumps, I'm so proud to be Lebanese.”

🤯 WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT FOR LEBANON! 🇱🇧🔥 Abbas Miski was the hero, sealing a dramatic golden-point victory over France just five minutes into extra time! The Lebanon star intercepted a chip-and-chase before racing clear to score the match-winning try and secure a thrilling… pic.twitter.com/fD22fL8Tuv — International Rugby League (@IntlRugbyLeague) November 1, 2026

Cheika will return to his familiar roots of rugby union as the main coach but credited the Lebanese campaign with getting him back up to speed for his Waratahs' return.

"It's helped me get my head-coach legs back," he added.

"I've had to be an assistant for the last year, which has been really interesting for me. New, but a great experience with some great people."

Despite Cheika insisting he will return to rugby league in some capacity in the future, he believes it won't be for the Lebanon national side.

"I doubt very much that I'll go again with Lebs, so it was just such a beautiful way to remember the group and be connected to these guys forever," Cheika admitted.

"This team here has been a special time for me, in particular."

"We weren't great from a footy perspective, but we chased some things when we needed to, some possibly lost causes."

The weekend's results will see Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa promoted to the semi-finals, with England, France, Papua New Guinea, Lebanon, Cook Islands and Fiji dropping out of Cup contention.