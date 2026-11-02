Samoa will have forward Junior Paulo available for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Australia after he escaped with a warning for a shoulder charge during Sunday evening's loss to Tonga.

In a memorable game that will create highlights for years to come, Tonga ran out winners at a packed CommBank Stadium, with rugby league treated to one of the great sporting atmospheres.

Paulo was penalised and placed on report by referee Adam Gee during the first half for a shoulder charge on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak where it appeared he had made direct contact, although well below the head and jaw of the Tongan winger.

That likely was all that kept Paulo on the field at the time, with the forward attempting to change the momentum in what was a physical first half of an ultimately error-riddled encounter.

The match review committee have confirmed the tackle is only worthy of a Grade 1 charge, which, as a first offence on his record under World Cup rules, means he only receives a warning.

If he fights at the judiciary, he would risk a match - that being the semi-final in Newcastle against Australia.

Paulo will be on a suspension tightrope for the rest of the tournament though now having an offence on his record.

Samoa can ill-afford to be without one of their spiritual leaders as the tournament gets to crunch time, particularly given they are playing the World Cup without Payne Haas, Terrell May and Jeremiah Nanai in the forwards.

He was the only player charged out of either game on Sunday, with France and Lebanon playing out a thriller that went to golden point beforehand.

Samoa will clash with Australia in Sydney on Sunday, while Tonga clash with New Zealand in the other semi-final in Newcastle on Saturday.