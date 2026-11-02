Perth Bears head coach Mal Meninga has confirmed the club's interest in Matt Burton, while also indicating they could make plays for Latrell Mitchell and Sam Walker in 2028.

The Bears only have one spot left in their Top 30 for 2027, and Meninga's club are set to launch a monster million dollars a year bid for Burton.

Burton wants to play five-eighth, and while Canterbury director of football Phil Gould has indicated Burton doesn't want to leave, and the club don't want him out the door, the fact he wants to play six and the Bulldogs won't have him there is a major roadblock.

It has been theorised that, given Canterbury's salary cap and roster balance, Burton could force a move away for the 2027 campaign, with the Bears weighing up either a four or five-year deal.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Meninga revealed Burton is a target, and would form the halves combination alongside Toby Sexton, as the duo did when the Bulldogs made the finals in 2025.

He's a talented athlete who needs a consistent position and work hard on that," Meninga said.

“That's why he would be valuable to us, as a five-eighth. We make no secret of the fact he's worked with Toby Sexton, so that makes sense to us.

“They did take them to the finals as seven and six. From what I see, there is actually more in them.

"As they mature and get more experienced as players, that combination can work even better for us if we convince Matty to come across."

Canterbury shipped Sexton out to the Super League at the end of 2025, with the Bulldogs then failing to make the finals in 2026 as Burton himself finished the campaign in the centres.

The Bears have also been linked to Latrell Mitchell, although varying reports suggested that play may not happen, while Sam Walker is also a potential target given his well documented contract issues at the Sydney Roosters.

“I love Latrell,” Meninga said.

“Knowing Latrell and how tight he is with his family and farm, his lifestyle up Taree way, it would be interesting to have that conversation.

“I think Latrell is pretty happy with what he's doing at the moment, but we're always there to listen if there's an opportunity.

"We'd have a yarn to him [Walker], absolutely.

“That's a difficult one because we bought Toby Sexton at seven. Is Sam willing to play five-eighth? I don't know."

The Bears have also been linked to Cody Walker and Cameron Munster, and while roster spots are limited, it's understood the club are bracing for release requests throughout the campaign given the distance from the eastern seaboard of Australia.