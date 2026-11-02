There has been a shock twist in Josh Addo-Carr's future at the Parramatta Eels, with the former NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos winger reportedly returning a negative B sample ahead of his meeting with the club's board.

Addo-Carr was in the headlines for allegedly failing a road-side drug test in September, the second time in his NRL career.

Although fresh reports from Sydney Morning Herald reveal Addo-Carr's secondary test has come back negative, adding further intrigue into his future at the club.

The former NSW State of Origin flyer will still meet with the Eels board on Monday afternoon, alongside his lawyer and agent, to give his side of the story following the Police telling Addo-Carr of his result.

The meeting will take place on the first day of the club's pre-season preparations, with head coach Jason Ryles and new chief executive Mike Rush notably absent.

The Eels handed an opportunity to revive his career at the club after being released by the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024.

Addo-Carr was involved in a similar alleged incident in September 2024 while playing at Canterbury, which ultimately saw him miss the Bulldogs' finals campaign.

Parramatta had provided the winger with a fresh start following his departure from Belmore.

Given his B sample is negative means there will be no further action from Police, leaving a chance for Addo-Carr to remain playing at the Eels in 2027, where he is still contracted for.

If Parramatta opt to retain Addo-Carr, the club will still need to navigate the fallout from the incident as they prepare for the new campaign.