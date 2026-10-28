The Dolphins are facing an uphill battle to hold on to Tom Flegler beyond 2027 as the club undergoes a major roster hurdle, looking to juggle a bunch of off-contract stars.

Fresh reports from ESPN reveal Flegler is likely to depart Redcliffe, making an intriguing watch as November 1 is only a matter of days away.

After the end of this week, players without a contract for 2028 are free to negotiate with rival clubs.

Given Flegler's status as one of the leading props in the game and a QLD Maroons Origin representative, clubs will no-doubt come looking if he becomes available.

It is believed Flegler has yet to make a solid call on his playing future, but with the Dolphins juggling all their stars amid a November 1 deadline, there is a possibility of an exit from the NRL's latest franchise.

Flegler made his return to the top grade after an almost two-year hiatus from the NRL after a complex nerve and shoulder issue, and has since picked up where he left off as a bruising front rower for the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old prop played 21 games in his return season, recording an impressive 96% tackle efficiency in the Dolphins' engine room.

The Dolphins have retained Selwyn Cobbo while in career-best form, while fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday reveal Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has inked a new deal long term ahead of the November 1 deadline.

It leaves the futures of Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock, who are both off-contract at the end of 2027, uncertain.

The Dolphins bowed out of the NRL premiership race in the preliminary final, marking their strongest year to date since their arrival in 2023.