The South Sydney Rabbitohs continued their dreaded Heffron Park injury curse during 2026, and while Wayne Bennett found a way to get his side back in to the finals, they still fell short of where they really should have been.
Latrell Mitchell's inability to stay on the field was a major cause for concern for the Maroubra-based outfit, to the point question marks over whether he should be retained beyond the end of 2027 have been raised.
The injuries, as well as salary cap uncertainty, saw South Sydney put a contract negotiation freeze across the club.
It didn't impact their work outside the four walls, but everyone apart from Tallis Duncan was frozen in place.
South Sydney managed to sign their star second-rower long-term, and talks with Mitchell are set to reopen in March if he hasn't found a new club by then, but it has left the Rabbitohs with a stack of work to do both internally and externally as they aim to build a premiership-challenging squad.
Here is the state of play for the Rabbitohs with November 1 around the corner.
Current 2028 squad
Tallis Duncan, Maddax Fui, Jye Gray, Payne Haas, Lachlan Hubner, Dayne Jennings, Sean Keppie, Cameron Murray, Brandon Smith, Tevita Tatola, Dean Tauaa, Ashton Ward
Off-contract at the end of 2027
Euan Aitken, David Fifita, Thomas Fletcher, Bronson Garlick, Jonah Glover, Campbell Graham, Matthew Humphries, Elijah Keung, Edward Kosi, Peter Mamouzelos, Latrell Mitchell, Tyrone Munro, Talanoa Penitani, Latrell Siegwalt, Jayden Sullivan, Isaiah Tass, Jack Wighton
Current 2028 best 19
1. Jye Gray
2. Dayne Jennings
3. Dean Tauaa
4. No player signed.
5. No player signed.
6. No player signed.
7. Ashton Ward
8. Payne Haas
9. Brandon Smith
10. Tevita Tatola
11. Tallis Duncan
12. No player signed.
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Lachlan Hubner
15. Sean Keppie
16. Maddax Fui
17. No player signed.
18. No player signed.
19. No player signed.
The Rabbitohs have just 12 players signed for 2028 - among the lowest in the competition - as November 1 approaches.
That certainly leaves them vulnerable to a raid, but also, potentially not in a position they hate given many of their off-contract list they may be willing to let depart.
All the attention has been on Latrell Mitchell, but David Fifita is understood to be close to re-signing.
They will however scour the market for forwards and halves in the meantime, although you could also argue outside backs will be a priority, even if Mitchell does stay - the move of Alex Johnston to the PNG Chiefs for the 2028 campaign leaves them somewhat vulnerable on the wing.
Option 1: Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)
All the mail is that Farnworth will ultimately head to South Sydney's cross-town rivals the Sydney Roosters.
The Dolphins are also confident of retaining Farnworth, but this looks like a contract process that could be significantly drawn out.
That could play right into the Rabbitohs hands.
If nothing is signed anytime soon, it gives South Sydney time to work out what they are doing with Mitchell, and if he isn't staying, that should bring a massive play for Farnworth right into the realm of possibility.
Farnworth is the best centre in the game and will cost seven figures, but he would be a worthy investment for plenty of clubs - and the Rabbitohs might be one.