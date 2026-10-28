Sam Walker could be facing a year in reserve grade at the Sydney Roosters next season, with the club reportedly considering a new halves combination as they begin planning for life beyond their star playmaker.

Walker is unlikely to find a rival club capable of accommodating his desired salary for 2027, while the Roosters are understood to be unwilling to pay a significant exit fee to facilitate his departure.

As a result, the halfback could be forced to see out the final year of his contract in Bondi, with the club weighing up a move to NSW Cup as they prepare for a future without him.

Hugo Savala and Toby Rodwell are understood to be in contention to form the halves combination, potentially leaving Walker to play reserve grade despite his status as one of the club's most high-profile players.

The potential demotion comes after Walker finally spoke with Roosters chairman Nick Politis and head coach Trent Robinson for the first time since the club sensationally withdrew its multi-year contract extension offer.

According to News Corp, Walker spoke to the pair over the phone on Wednesday night while away with the Australian Kangaroos.

“I just wanted a bit more time (to make a decision),” Walker told the pair, with the conversation also understood to have wanted to open the door to peace talks between the halfback and the club.

However, the possibility of reinstating the withdrawn contract offer was not discussed during the call, leaving significant uncertainty surrounding Walker's long-term future in Bondi.

The Roosters had been working towards securing Walker on a lucrative $4.2 million three-year deal before abruptly withdrawing the offer, leaving the halfback facing the prospect of entering the final year of his existing contract without an extension in place.

While Walker is understood to remain committed to honouring his current deal, finding an alternative destination for 2027 could prove difficult unless a rival club can make the financial arrangements work.

Any potential move would likely require Walker to accept less than his desired salary, with the Roosters also needing to find a suitable outcome without absorbing a substantial financial burden.

Unless a rival club can swoop in with an offer that satisfies all parties, Walker is now facing the prospect of playing his next game for the Roosters in reserve grade as the club begins reshaping its future without him.