The PNG Chiefs are understood to be closing in on an early homecoming for one of Papua New Guinea's most promising young playmakers, with Gairo Voro tipped to join their feeder club ahead of the club's inaugural NRL season.

Zero Tackle can reveal Voro is expected to depart the London Broncos and link up with the Hunters in 2027, providing the rising star with a more direct pathway towards a place in the Chiefs' inaugural Top 30 squad.

With the recent appointment of Trent Hodkinson as assistant coach, Zero Tackle also understands that the former Origin star is keen to develop home-grown talent into NRL players.

Voro is currently off contract with the London Broncos and contracted to the Chiefs on a development deal for 2028, but his impressive performances for the Papua New Guinea Kumuls at the Rugby League World Cup have only strengthened his case for an earlier promotion.

Should he earn a place in the Top 30, Voro would become the first homegrown talent to make the Chiefs' inaugural squad, marking a significant milestone for the expansion club as they prepare for their entry into the NRL.

While the Chiefs have already secured several established names, including former Penrith Panthers premiership winner Jarome Luai, developing local talent will be crucial to building a sustainable roster in Port Moresby.

Rather than relying heavily on recruiting established stars from rival clubs, particularly those approaching the latter stages of their careers or without a long-term future elsewhere, the Chiefs will need a strong local development system to support their ambitions.

Voro could be an important piece of that puzzle, with the young playmaker already drawing comparisons to Luai for his style of play and ability to influence an attacking side.

The five-eighth has been a standout for the Kumuls during the World Cup, helping his nation open its campaign with a commanding 42-18 victory over Lebanon.

Voro crossed for a try in the win, while also recording a try assist and two line breaks as Papua New Guinea showcased its attacking potential on the international stage.

Although the Kumuls subsequently fell to Samoa in their second match, Voro continued to provide stability across both sides of the ball, further demonstrating the qualities that have made him an exciting prospect for the Chiefs.

An early move to the Hunters would allow him to continue his development closer to home, while placing him in a stronger position to push for an NRL opportunity ahead of the Chiefs' maiden campaign.

It would, however, represent a significant loss for the London Broncos, who signed Voro alongside fellow Papua New Guinean prospects Morea Morea and Finley Glare.

Both Morea and Glare are currently expected to remain in London for the 2027 season, although they are also understood to be pushing for promotion into the Chiefs' Top 30 squad.

The potential move would underline the Chiefs' growing focus on identifying and developing Papua New Guinea's emerging talent, with Voro potentially becoming the first example of that pathway delivering a homegrown player into their inaugural NRL squad.