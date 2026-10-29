The Dolphins are ramping up their retention drive on the eve of November 1, with a star second-rower close to inking a new multi-year extension with the Redcliffe-based side.

ESPN is reporting that Connelly Lemuelu is closing in on putting pen to paper to a new multi-year deal at the club, with the length of the deal yet to be disclosed.

It is understood that the Samoan international has had interest from the Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders, but it seems that the Dolphins will beat them all in the race to secure his signature.

It would come as a major boost for the club as they are set to battle to retain as many of their off-contract stars beyond the 2027 season, as players are free to negotiate with rival clubs as of this Sunday.

Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock will have free reign to negotiate with rival clubs in just a matter of days, with both set to gain major attention for their services from the 2028 season onwards.

Lemuelu has become a feature in the starting second-row for the Dolphins alongside Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, after a mixed 2025 season where he spent time both coming off the interchange bench and in the starting side.

The 28-year-old averaged 103 running metres and 32 tackles per game in the 2026 regular season, scoring six tries and setting up a further five.

With the departure of five-eighth Kodi Nikorima to the Dragons for the 2027 season, it will be key for new combinations with incoming Englishman George Williams to begin to develop as soon as possible as the Dolphins set their sight on another successful campaign.

With Canberra recently pulling their contract offer to Hudson Young and Liam Martin heading to hit the open market, the proposed extension shortens up the stocks for clubs who are looking to strengthen their roster in the second-row.