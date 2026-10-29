Kalyn Ponga is setting his sights on a shock potential return from injury to take the field for New Zealand during the finals of the Rugby League World Cup set to kick-off in just over a week's time.

Ponga injured his forearm during the Kiwi's tournament opening fixture against Australia, carrying on through the pain for 20 minutes before succumbing to the injury.

Scans later revealed that the fullback had suffered a broken arm during the contest which he would require surgery on and it seemed that World Cup glory in his maiden campaign for New Zealand was all but over.

Despite this setback, the Newcastle captain returned to the field for the first time after linking back up with New Zealand teammates at training on the Gold Coast as they prepare for their clash with Fiji at CBUS Super Stadium on Saturday.

Ponga did not participate in any contact sessions but was pictured in fitness drills and even some light passing, with his left forearm heavily strapped.

At this stage their is a slim chance he could be available for selection for the semi-final next weekend, if New Zealand qualify for the final he will be firming to take part.

The NRL Physio revealed at the time of the injury that alike injuries can take anywhere from one to two months to adequately heal, drawing on Kiwi teammate Jahrome Hughes' injury in 2025 where he returned amazingly in just three weeks.

Coach Stacey Jones has always stayed optimistic of a return admitting that they did not rule him out immediately, commenting on Ponga's mentality to overcome the injury.

“We didn't rule him out straight away and he was confident he could still play a part. It's just good to see him out on the training field." He said when speaking to News Corp.

“When he picked up the injury, we thought his tournament was over. But he said ‘I'm coming back, I want to be involved'.

“When a player has that mindset and that calibre of ability, you give them every chance.

“At this stage, it's more of a week-to-week proposition and we'll have a better idea after this weekend.”

Ponga was monumental in his sides opening fixture where he racked up 254 running metres, scored two tries and made three line breaks.

Keano Kini has and will continue to fill in at fullback in Ponga's absence with he too hoping that the star will return.

“KP is looking good and hopefully he can come back in the next few games and help us try to win the World Cup,” Kini said.

“I'd say (he will play). I don't know his exact medical situation, but knowing how tough he is — he stayed on for 20 minutes with a broken arm — it wouldn't surprise me if he's back in the next game or two.

“He's awesome. He's a very relaxed fella, just does his own thing, and he gives me advice without me even asking.

“He's very knowledgeable about the game. He's had an awesome year this year, and it's been good to watch him and try to take little parts of his game and add them to mine.”

If Ponga can overcome his injury and take to the field for New Zealand at the back end of the tournament it would bolster their quest to claim their second World Cup crown.