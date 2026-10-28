The Dolphins have moved to secure the services of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, extending the representative star on a multi-year deal just days before he was set to hit the open market.

Originally contracted until the end of the 2027 season, Tabuai-Fidow was due to enter negotiations with rival clubs from November 1, but the Dolphins have acted to ensure he remains in Redcliffe for the foreseeable future.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the new deal is understood to be a long-term agreement, with the club continuing to build around one of its most important players.

The extension comes after fellow outside back Selwyn Cobbo also committed his future to the Dolphins, signing a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2031 season in September.

However, the Dolphins still have significant work to do to secure the remainder of their backline, with both Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock currently off-contract at the end of 2027.

Farnworth has been linked with a potential move to the Sydney Roosters, while Bostock has attracted interest from his former junior club, the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Tabuai-Fidow's new deal will therefore provide some much-needed certainty for the Dolphins as they look to retain their established outside backs and avoid losing a significant portion of their backline to rival clubs.

The Queensland representative joined the Dolphins from the North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2023.

Since arriving in Redcliffe, he has established himself as one of the competition's most dangerous attacking players, primarily operating at fullback while also possessing the versatility to play across the entire backline.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign in 2026, featuring in 21 matches and scoring 14 tries.

He also registered 12 try assists and 89 tackle breaks, highlighting his importance to the Dolphins' attacking structures and ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

With Tabuai-Fidow now locked in beyond his original contract, the Dolphins have secured another key piece of their long-term plans ahead of the November 1 deadline.