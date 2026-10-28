Being on the doorstep of the November 1 deadline - the date where off-contract players can negotiate for a 2028 deal - the Melbourne Storm have moved to try to retain some of the biggest stars in the game.

In a matter of days, players who are off-contract at the end of 2027 can speak with rival clubs, with the Storm turning up the heat on retaining their A-list talent.

Fresh reports from CODE Sports reveal the Storm have tabled Harry Grant and Stefano Utoikamanu mega deals to stay south beyond next season.

The duo no-doubt would receive heavy interest on the open market if they can't strike a deal during the final stages of October, with Grant dominating the NRL as one of the best players in the competition, while Utoikamanu has gone strength-to-strength each year.

It is believed Grant has been tabled a three-year contract, while Utoikamanu have received a four-year offer.

With Grant believed to have yet to activate his player option for 2028, the Storm skipper is closing in on being available to field rival offers.

Given the stature of the pair, both could command serious pay-days from cashed-up clubs desperate to draw firepower to their lineups.

The duo is expected to have a look around following November 1, but it doesn't necessarily mean they are keen to leave Melbourne, but more so provide a gauge of what their value is outside the borders of Victoria.

Meanwhile, CODE Sports is also revealing contract extension talks have begun with star winger Xavier Coates, who has been quietly recovering from a long-term Achilles injury that had plenty of setbacks along the way.

Although when he is fit and firing, Coates is one of the best wingers in the game and is a human highlight reel with his athleticism and height causing havoc for opposition defence.

Coates is suited perfectly to the modern game and will be of value to many clubs struggling for yardage work and can ice attacking raids down small corridors.

There is also a million-dollar deal available for Cameron Munster from the club, with uncertainty beginning to grow about his future in Melbourne.

If any of the four stars don't put pen to paper before the end of the week, they are free game for the rest of the competition, for an all-out bidding war.