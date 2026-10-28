The Parramatta Eels endured yet another disappointing season in 2026, struggling as their long-running rebuild under the coaching of Jason Ryles continues to struggle to gather pace.

Ryles enters 2027 under pressure.

While all the off-field talk is that the club are actually moving towards extending his contract, it's difficult to understand how that could possibly be the case given a lack of results since he took over.

Ryles has been ruthless in his squad build, although that itself has raised confusion with Jarome Luai to become their second gap-year player in as many campaigns.

The Eels have enough talent around the squad, but it's clear they need a lot more if they are going to push their way up the ladder come 2027.

Here is the state of play for the blue and gold as November 1 looms.

Current 2028 squad

Teancum Brown, Tallyn Da Silva, Charlie Guymer, Isaiah Iongi, Brian Kelly, Spencer Leniu, Mitchell Moses, Christopher Petrus, Saxon Pryke, Jaydn Su'A, Ryda Talagi, Lorenzo Talataina, Sam Tuivaiti, Ronald Volkman

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Doorey, Harrison Edwards, Jezaiah Funa-Iuta, J'maine Hopgood, Kitione Kautoga, William Latu, Luca Moretti, Araz Nanva, Joash Papalii, Junior Paulo, Jordan Samrani, Bailey Simonsson, Ryley Smith, Jack Williams

Current 2028 best 19

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. No player signed.

3. Brian Kelly

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. Ronald Volkman

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Spencer Leniu

9. Tallyn Da Silva

10. Sam Tuivaiti

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Charlie Guymer

13. Saxon Pryke

Interchange

14. Lorenzo Talataina

15. Ryda Talagi

16. Christopher Petrus

17. Teancum Brown

18. No player signed.

19. No player signed.

What the Eels have for 2028 is a squad that can be almost entirely flipped if they want.

14 players are signed at the time of writing, with more than half a squad to fill, but they will have a mountain of money available.

Of the 14 signed, only Mitchell Moses, Spencer Leniu and Jaydn Su'A are going to be commanding any significant money, leaving the Eels and their recruitment staff with plenty of options heading into 2028.

They need improvements across most of the footy side, although you could argue they will need to focus away from fullback and the halves where they look relatively set.

Here are five players the Eels should target for 2028.