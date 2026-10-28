The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially pulled out of the race to sign Sydney Roosters star Sam Walker in what would have strengthened the fiery rivalry of the two foundation clubs.

The Roosters dropped a bombshell on Monday night when they confirmed they have withdrawn their contract extension offer beyond next season, prompting Walker to look elsewhere and is looking likely of an exit out of Bondi.

News Corp reports suggest both parties couldn't reach an agreement after Walker's and his management's fresh asking price, with Roosters now making it publicly known they are prioritising the long-term strategy of their salary cap and playing roster.

"The Club remains focused on maintaining a Premiership-winning roster, with all recruitment and retention decisions made to support the strength, balance and long-term success of the playing squad," Monday's statement read.

It has sent the league into a scramble, with many NRL clubs no doubt piquing their interest in securing a premiership-winning halfback who is days away from being allowed to negotiate for a 2028 contract.

Arch rivals South Sydney will not be one of those clubs.

The club spent big bucks luring Payne Haas to Heffron Park for 2027, and with Walker expected to come with a hefty price tag, he won't be able to fit into the budget.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has put a red line through the club making a play for Walker to fill their halfback position.

“Look, we can't afford Sam Walker,” Bennett told News Corp.

“We've got a salary cap like everyone else and we would have to let a player go to fit Sam Walker in and we're not going to do that.

“I'm happy with the squad I've got.

“We've got Payne Haas coming and Cody (Walker) will be with us next year, we'll get a deal done with him.”

The club has tried a few different options since the departure of long-term server Adam Reynolds, including Lachlan Illias, Jamie Humphreys and Ashton Ward.

Ward is expected to get the starting nod in 2027 alongside Cody Walker, but following the latter's retirement in the near future, it is unclear what the makeup of the halves looks like beyond 2027.

As for the Roosters beyond next year, Toby Rodwell has emerged as one option to hold down the halfback role long-term after showing promising glimpses in his two matches in the top grade.

Hugo Savala can also shift back into the halves after spending most of the Roosters title victory season in the centres.

It is likely a decision around Walker's NRL future will be made after he finishes his duties with the Australian Kangaroos at the World Cup.