The New Zealand Kiwis squad is nothing short of impressive and has displayed both individual talent and team connection on the world stage. Tanner Stowers-Smith believes their hidden talent and greatest strength could be the connection between the players.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, the New Zealand forward signified the importance of brotherhood within the four walls on the Kiwis side.

Revealing how the team's leaders are cementing a strong culture built on resilience, loyalty, and standing together through hardship.

As the New Zealand side looks to progress through to the finals of the Rugby League World Cup, Stowers-Smith believes that the Kiwi connection could be the edge against other teams.

When asked about their performance against the Cook Islands and the bond that the New Zealand side shows throughout their matches, the Kiwi forward reflected on the team's leaders.

“That's what Fish (James Fisher-Harris) drives by, and our leaders. When things are hard, and things are tough, are you going to turn on your brother? Are you going to have their back and go through the hard patch together?” He told us.

As the pressure starts to creep in as the tournament progresses, Stowers-Smith believes that mentality is an integral part of what the New Zealand side is building.

The Kiwis' focus is on supporting each other and going into games as a united front rather than allowing challenging moments to divide the group.

The 22-year-old believes the leadership group is strengthening the commitment and belief in the squad, as the Kiwi connection deepens.

“That's what they push, and it's a big piece that we try to focus on, and that is what gets you through those tough times and those moments.”, he said.

The forward was quick to acknowledge the wealth of skill and experience the New Zealand squad has, indicating that the talent is second to none.

However, he also understands that although the squad has a plethora of individual talent, that alone would not guarantee international success.

“The talent we have in the team is second to none, and then that's the other piece that's going to bring, hopefully, through to the finals,” Stowers-Smith said.

“For finals, it's how we are with our brotherhood and how we go from there”.

The Kiwis look to turn their connection into a winning recipe and use that as a genuine advantage as the World Cup unfolds.

For Stowers-Smith, the message is clear: although talent is an advantage, it is the willingness and resilience to fight for one another when the going gets tough that makes all the difference.