Departing Wests Tigers outside back Jeral Skelton has confirmed he will continue his career at the Canterbury Bulldogs from the start of the 2027 NRL season.

Skelton, who was originally in rugby union, joined the Bulldogs as his first NRL club, before looking for more opportunity across town at the joint-venture.

While he impressed late in 2026 with his form, the powerful ball-runner who can play either at centre or on the wing was confirmed as an off-season departure from the Tigers.

“Jeral has earned a reputation as one of the more powerful wingers in the game and will add valuable depth to our outside backs,” Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould said of his signing.

"He was a popular player during his previous stint at the Club so we know both the players and staff will be excited to work with him again."

Skelton, who played 28 games across the last two years for the joint-venture and scored 18 tries, becomes the fifth signing in recent times for the blue and white, who also locked up Jaxson Allen, Connor Votano, Jesse McLean and Freddy Lussick.

Skelton has only signed a one-year deal with the Bulldogs and will immediately be back on the open market, but will look to put his best foot forward with the Belmore-based outfit over the coming months.

The Bulldogs have spots available in their back seven given the departure of Bronson Xerri to the Perth Bears, who has also been joined in leaving the club by Jonathan Sua to the Perth Bears and Marcelo Montoya, who has retired.

Stephen Crichton's apparent shift in to the halves, which could yet be reversed if Mitchell Woods is picked to debut, also opens the door for Skelton to feature prominently at the Bulldogs, who need more go forward and running in their outside backs.