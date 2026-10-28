The Gold Coast Titans are set to land an enormous off-field win in a big blow for the PNG Chiefs, with Zane Harrison set to re-sign.

Harrison's future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, after it was revealed he had requested around $900,000 per season to re-sign with the Titans.

The rising star halfback is off-contract at the end of 2027, and all signs were pointing to him heading to November 1, given the protracted and messy nature of the negotiations with the Gold Coast.

The Titans, understandably, were not keen on the reported price tag, although Harrison's manager suggested the number requested had been blown way out of proportion.

Harrison, while still very raw in his career, has been outstanding for the Gold Coast and is the club's long-term halfback. In a skinny market for number sevens, the club almost didn't have a choice but to make as big a move as they could to re-sign him.

The Titans did pick up Luke Hanson from the New Zealand Warriors as an insurance policy, but there Harrison was the key.

Had he arrived on November 1, there is little doubt the Titans halfback would have received plenty of interest from rival clubs, led by the PNG Chiefs.

As it stands, the Chiefs are yet to sign a halfback for their inaugural season, and while they have been linked to Sam Walker and Nathan Cleary, the duo would stretch a salary cap that is already looking shaky given their focus on big-name backline players.

The Chiefs need to sign a halfback, a hooker, and a number of forwards for their inaugural season, and Harrison was viewed as a likely candidate for the number seven jumper given he would have come cheaper than other top of the range players.

Harrison wants to stay on the glitter strip though, who are building under the coaching of Josh Hannay, and looking for a dramatic turnaround in 2027.