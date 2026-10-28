The Penrith Panthers incredible run of preliminary finals and success has continued in 2026, but they aren't quite the dynasty they once were.

After a slow start and recovery in 2025, Penrith looked to be the best team for much of 2026, before falling to a stunning preliminary final loss at the hands of the Newcastle Knights.

Of course, the big what if will be around Nathan Cleary - what happens if he didn't get injured?

But ultimately, Penrith weren't good enough on that Sunday afternoon at Homebush and fell a game short of the grand final for the second year in a row, although they have now played in seven straight grand final qualifiers, being successful in the first five.

The men from the foot of the mountains have maybe the biggest danger rating on the run to November 1, with a host of key players still off-contract at the end of 2027, and able to negotiate elsewhere from November 1.

Here is the state of play for Ivan Cleary and his recruitment staff ahead of November 1, with added significance given Cleary is about to enter his final season as head coach.

Current 2028 squad

Paul Alamoti, Zakauri Clarke, Jack Cogger, Jaxen Edgar, Dylan Edwards, Luke Garner, Thomas Jenkins, Mitch Kenny, Casey McLean, Billy Phillips, Lindsay Smith, Izack Tago

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Nathan Cleary, Sione Fonua, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Isaiah Papali'i, Luron Patea, Billy Scott, Blaize Talagi, Isaah Yeo

Current 2028 best 19

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Paul Alamoti

3. Casey McLean

4. Izack Tago

5. Thomas Jenkins

6. No player signed

7. Jack Cogger

8. Lindsay Smith

9. Mitch Kenny

10. No player signed

11. Luke Garner

12. Zakauri Clarke

13. Billy Phillips

Interchange

14. Jaxen Edgar

15. No player signed

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

18. No player signed

19. No player signed

The Panthers recruitment strategy will ultimately be shaped by what they are able to retain.

It's not a mystery that the salary cap is extremely tight, although that is only because they are currently trying to retain Yeo, Cleary, and Martin among others.

They have had some recent wins in the contract space, led by Casey McLean, but with a small squad for 2028 as it stands, the Panthers have a mountain of work to do which will define the way the club travels over the coming years.

Even if all the re-signings come off, it's clear they need more in the middle third after being beaten there at times this year, as well as having the unreplaced departures of Liam Henry and Scott Sorensen to deal with at the end of 2027.

Beyond that, a five-eighth is also likely on the radar given the looming departure of Blaize Talagi, who has already been linked to the Parramatta Eels.