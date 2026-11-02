The Wests Tigers have confirmed Ryan Carr will join the club in assistant coaching capacity for 2027, while Mick Crawley has been appointed as Pathways Coaching Director.

Carr, formerly an assistant coach at the St George Illawarra Dragons where he also served as interim boss for a brief period of time, most recently was at the Castleford Tigers in England.

He left that club citing personal reasons in the middle of 2026, and will now link up with Marshall as the Tigers look to end a 15-year finals drought.

"Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and was highly impressive throughout the interview process,'' Marshall said.

"What appealed to me was his ability to connect to players and the way he thinks about his footy.

"He will be our defence coach and I'm excited about what he will bring to the team."

The Tigers have been striving to become one of the NRL's best development clubs in recent times, and Crawley will now oversee that process from a coaching point of view.

He brings a wealth of experience to Concord, having worked at the Cowboys, Knights, Raiders and Dragons in an assistant coaching capacity.

"I'm very keen to work with Mick," Marshall said.

"His experience across the game in coaching at an elite level is second to none.

"Mick is a very good person with good values and has seen almost everything in footy, and I feel like Mick will be someone that everyone can lean on.

"He has a very important role as Pathways Coaching Director in ensuring that our Pathways system aligns with first grade. "The development of our Pathways players is an important part of creating long-term success for our Club and Mick will be crucial for us in this role."

The Tigers have also confirmed Brett Hodgson and Chris Heighington will return as assistant coaches for 2027.