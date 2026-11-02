The Parramatta Eels have provided an update on winger Josh Addo-Carr's future following an anticipated board meeting.

The veteran is yet to hear a decision on his position at the club.

Addo-Carr and his lawyers attended a board meeting with Parramatta officials on Monday afternoon after being issued a breach notice in September.

The former Bulldog was allowed to respond to the notice, as the club is now set to consider his submission before making their final decision.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Parramatta confirmed the meeting took place but is yet to confirm their verdict.

“Josh and his legal team were given the opportunity to respond to the notice,” Parramatta Eels said in their statement.

“The Club will consider their submission and make a decision in due course.”

The board meeting comes after Addo-Carr returned a preliminary positive indication for cocaine during a roadside test in September. This prompted an investigation and subsequent breach notice from the club.

In a twist of events, Addo-Carr's secondary roadside drug test returned a negative result, with NSW Police confirming no further action will be taken.

Addo-Carr joined Parramatta ahead of their 2025 season after departing the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and has become an integral part of the Eels.

The former Australian representative remains contracted with the Eels for the 2027 season, but his future now rests with the club.