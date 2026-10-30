The Perth Bears have confirmed the surprise addition of Blake Wilson as they put the final blocks in place for their inaugural season.

Wilson becomes player 29 at the Bears, having been confirmed as a departure from the Manly Sea Eagles just weeks ago.

Wilson, who began his career at the Bulldogs in 2023 and scored 6 tries in 11 games, then moved to the Manly Sea Eagles in 2026.

He has now taken his tally of NRL games to 30, and the Sunshine Coast junior said he was excited to be part of Perth's first year.

"It's a pretty special opportunity to be part of a club's first year in the NRL, and I can't wait to get to Perth and get to work," Wilson said.

"I've always backed myself when I've had a chance in first grade, and I want to come in, work hard and earn my spot. To be coached by Mal and to help set the standards for this club from day one is something I'm really looking forward to."

Coach Mal Meninga said Wilson is the kind of player Perth want as part of their squad.

"Every time he's been given an opportunity in the NRL, he's performed. He's got size, he's got speed, and he knows how to finish, but just as importantly, he's a quality person who will add a lot to our group.

"He can play across the backline, which gives us options, and I know he's coming to Perth determined to make the most of this opportunity."

Wilson, who will link up with the Bears in pre-season training from mid-November, is now 26 years of age and could feature as part of Meninga's team.

As it stands, Sean Russell, Gehamat Shibasaki and Nick Meaney are likely to be guaranteed spots in the back five, while Apa Twidle is battling Mason Barber for the fullback role.

That leaves a spot on the wing, which appears as if it will go to either Englishman Harry Newman or new recruit Wilson.

The Bears are likely to open their existence as an NRL club against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth, with the draw to officially be announced for the 2027 NRL season on November 16.