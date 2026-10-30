The Sydney Roosters are the defending premiers heading into 2027, but face one of the trickiest negotiation windows in their history.

The Roosters always seem to be a club able to sign just about anyone they want, but they head towards November 1 with just a handful of players signed for 2028.

While that raises major questions about what their team will look like in 2028, it also leaves them with a lot of wiggle room.

Already linked to a host of star options, the money available only became bigger this week with the revelation that Sam Walker will leave the club at the end of 2027, if not sooner.

Here is the state of play for the Roosters just days out from November 1.

Current 2028 squad

Rex Bassingthwaighte, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Garrick, Benaiah Ioelu, Reece Robson, Toby Rodwell, Hugo Savala, Blake Steep, Robert Toia, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Salesi Foketi, Taylor Losalu, Victor Radley, Cody Ramsey, Billy Smith, James Tedesco, De La Salle Va'a, Sam Walker

Current 2028 best 19

1. Rex Bassingthwaighte

2. No player signed.

3. Reuben Garrick

4. Robert Toia

5. No player signed.

6. Hugo Savala

7. No player signed.

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Reece Robson

10. Naufahu Whyte

11. Siua Wong

12. No player signed.

13. Blake Steep

Interchange

14. Benaiah Ioelu

15. Toby Rodwell

16. No player signed.

17. No player signed.

18. No player signed.

19. No player signed.

The Roosters hurtle into November 1 with just 12 players on the books.

While you expect James Tedesco may elect to play on for one extra year - and that won't be anywhere else other than Bondi Junction - the rest of the list is up in the air.

Sam Walker is now likely to leave, while the Butcher boys, Victor Radley and Billy Smith, could all look for upgrades.

In fact, the only real positive bit of news on the re-signing front recently for the Roosters was the indication that Salesi Foketi is going to re-sign long-term.

That will certainly help the club, but it can't be denied they have a mountain of work to do.

Here are five targets after November 1 for the tri-colours.

Option 1: Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

The Roosters have already been heavily linked to Farnworth, and maybe that doesn't come as an enormous surprise.

The star centre is the best in the game, and when you run the rule over the Roosters squad, there is no doubt replacements in the outside backs, whether at centre or on the wing, are needed.

Farnworth won't come cheap - being serious, he will likely run the Roosters seven figures.

But he is worth it. He should be the highest-paid centre in the game, and would absolutely be an overnight game changer for the tri-colours.

It's a move that makes sense for both parties, and should happen pretty quickly after the November 1 deadline.

Option 2: Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Sam Walker is departing. That much is now evident. Whether it comes at the start or the end of 2027 is the only detail that really remains to be seen.

The Roosters have young halves in their system. Hugo Savala and Toby Rodwell are the future.

But the question will be whether they are ready for that future to take over.

They weren't this year, instead preferring to bring Daly Cherry-Evans to the club, which shoved Savala out into the centres.

There, Savala proved his excellent ability and versatility, and that could well be enough to suggest the Roosters want to go and get the other big fish on the open market.

They have been linked to him already, and while they never had the money before, they do now. Just maybe.

Option 3: J'amine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

The Eels need to retain their best players if they are ever going to turn the club around heading into 2027, but J'maine Hopgood will be one of a couple who could be tough to hang on to.

We don't really expect this contract for Hopgood - whether he lands at the Eels, Roosters or elsewhere long-term - to be a rush job given he missed most of 2025 with an injury.

But at his best, he is on the fringe of the Queensland State of Origin squad.

The Roosters have plenty of flash and style in their squad, but few guys who roll their sleeves up and work at both ends of the park the way Hopgood has proven time and time again that he will.

Don't be surprised if the Roosters are one of a number of clubs asking the question.

Option 4: Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The Roosters need outside backs, and they need good defensive players.

While they are never going to be able to replace outgoing wingers Daniel Tupou and Mark Nawaqanitawase, they can go down a slightly different tack.

Graham is one of the best defensive outside backs in the competition, and a play for him here makes sense on plenty of levels.

Not only do the Roosters, in doing so, rob the Rabbitohs of one of their best long-term players, but they also add to their backline in a big way.

It's a move that makes sense, with Graham yet to re-sign at the Rabbitohs, where the salary cap and roster moving forward is very much up in the air.

Option 5: Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

The Roosters have, publicly at least, been linked to Stefano Utoikamanu, and in a lot of ways, that makes sense.

Certainly, they will be looking for more in the middle third, and Utoikamanu is the best player on the open market in that department.

But that also means he is going to run at a high price.

If the Roosters want to prioritise other players, led by Farnworth and potentially Cleary, then the chance of also being able to poach Utoikamanu from the Storm is slim.

Instead, they could attack Moeaki Fotuaika. A bit cheaper, but putting out as much, if not more, production and minutes than Utoikamanu at his best.