The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Brandon Wakeham will remain at the club until the end of 2028 after showcasing some impressive form since arriving on the Northern Beaches.

The club offered Wakeham a train and trial offer at the end of 2024, but many didn't expect the former Bulldog to become one of Manly's most important players in 2026.

Wakeham mainly played as a starting hooker before transitioning later in matches to a ball-playing lock, despite breaking into the NRL in 2019 as a half.

What impressed fans most was his line speed, defence, and ability to distribute excellent service to his outside halves, which saw some scintillating attack during the 'Fozball' era.

The 27-year-old made 17 appearances in maroon and white in 2026, but has starred in his returning halfback role for Fiji during this year's World Cup alongside teammate Caleb Navale.

Wakeham says he is thrilled to be staying on the Northern Beaches after rejuvinating his career.

“I'm really happy to be with the Sea Eagles for at least the next couple of years,” Wakeham said in a Sea Eagles statement.

"I am really enjoying my football at the moment, and I love being a part of this Club.

“I want to continue developing my game and hopefully I can achieve some special moments with Manly over the next couple of years.”

Meanwhile, coach Kieran Foran credited Wakeham's character and work ethic, praising his attitude and remaining excited about what his future holds at the club.

“Brandon is the type of player every coach wants in their squad," Foran said.

"His work ethic is outstanding, his attitude is first-class and he is incredibly tough and resilient.

“He has shown tremendous persistence to establish himself in the NRL and I believe his best years are ahead of him.

“Brandon is an incredibly talented halfback as we know, and he did an excellent job for the team last season adapting to a new role in the middle.

“I think he's been exceptional for Fiji in the World Cup, and we are really pleased that he will remain part of the Sea Eagles for the next two seasons.”

Wakeham will line up at halfback once again when Fiji face New Zealand on Saturday.