St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Valentine Holmes has confirmed he wants to play on beyond the end of 2027.

The versatile outside back is clearly approaching the end of his career, but has representative experience under his belt and has had some better games towards the back end of the year.

It's unclear where he will play throughout the 2027 campaign for the Dragons, although it appears he could be shuffled out to the wing, given Daniel Atkinson and Moses Suli may be the first-choice centres.

Holmes, speaking to AAP, said he has no plans to retire at the end of 2027.

“I know I am contracted for next year but this year probably wasn't the best personally and as a club,” he told AAP.

“I feel like your actions speak for you. I am all about now. I want to be playing good footy to earn my contract, not just because I played a certain amount of games.

“I want to prove I am worthy to play in the NRL.”

All signs at this stage have been pointing towards Holmes not being offered a new deal at the end of 2027.

The Dragons have been prioritising youth, re-signing seven young forwards in recent times, while they have also brought in six elite signings from around the competition for 2027.

Under Dean Young and recruitment boss Daniel Anderson, it had appeared Holmes, Clint Gutherson and a host of others, including Kyle Flanagan and Moses Suli, would not have a spot with the club beyond 2027.

The Dragons have been heavily linked to Jack Bostock, who is likely to join the club in 2028, while other outside backs and a back-up hooker are likely on the radar as they look to flip a squad that comfortably took out the wooden spoon in 2027.

Holmes had a miserable year in the centres, and the current Cook Islands representative will be almost 33 by the time 2028 kicks off.