The St George Illawarra Dragons have embarked on one of the great rebuilds of the modern era over the last 12 months, the fruits of which they should start to see in 2027.

There is little point talking about the 2026 campaign from a Dragons point of view.

It was almost over before it began, bombing to multiple losses before Shane Flanagan was axed.

A young footy side with veterans not pulling their weight found some improvement under Dean Young, and it's that youth, combined with multiple players about to join the club, that paves the way for a Red V turnaround in 2027.

But the rebuilding job isn't done yet, with more departures likely at the end of 2027 and a couple of clear gaps in the squad that ultimately need to be filled if they are going to push to the top end of town in the coming years.

Here is the state of play for the Dragons just days out from November 1.

Current 2028 squad

Daniel Atkinson, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Scott Drinkwater, Dylan Egan, Jacob Halangahu, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Liddle, Luke Metcalf, Kodi Nikorima, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Kade Reed, Phillip Sami, Hamish Stewart, Jacob Webster

Off-contract at the end of 2027

Hayden Buchanan, David Fale, Kyle Flanagan, Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes, Josh Kerr, Lyhkan King-Togia, Cyrus Stanley-Traill, Moses Suli, Nick Tsougranis, Setu Tu, Leeroy Weatherall

Current 2028 best 19

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Phillip Sami

3. No player signed.

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Luke Metcalf

8. Keaon Koloamatangi

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Toby Couchman

11. Dylan Egan

12. Hamish Stewart

13. Ryan Couchman

Interchange

14. Daniel Atkinson

15. Jacob Halangahu

16. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

17. Jacob Webster

18. Kade Reed

19. No player signed.

The Dragons have a clear need: outside backs.

The salary cap, much to the surprise of the general consensus, will have wiggle room given the looming departures of Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes and others.

The forwards certainly won't be the focus here given their enormous youth list, but they need centres and wingers, and likely, a back-up dummy half given Connor Watson is only spending a gap year in 2027 at the club.

Here are five possible targets for the Dragons from November 1.