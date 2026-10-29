Melbourne Storm fullback Sua Fa'alogo is set to confirm a long-term contract extension with the club, despite priorities lying elsewhere.

Fa'alogo is not among the players who are just 48 hours away from being able to negotiate with rival clubs.

That list includes Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Stefano Utoikamanu and Xavier Coates, all of whom have offers on the table but, owing to the stretched salary cap at the Victorian-based outfit, have yet to accept.

It's understood that Munster, Grant and Utoikamanu are all set to test the open market at a minimum.

In a win for Melbourne, though, ESPN are reporting Fa'alogo has locked in a contract extension through to the end of 2032.

While the value of the deal is unclear, it's understood it will be a significant increase from what he was on, with the four-year extension to ensure one of the game's most exciting fullbacks is going nowhere.

Fa'alogo, who took over from Ryan Papenhuyzen when he retired from the sport, has had major questions raised around his defence, but has been electrifying in attack, and locking him down long-term is a risk the Storm are prepared to take.

Him being locked down in the Victorian capital for the next six seasons gives the Storm assurances at the back that they simply don't have across the rest of the side at the present time.

Cameron Munster has been flagged as the most likely of the off-contract group to leave at the end of 2027, while Harry Grant is set to be offered seven figures by the Gold Coast Titans, and the Sydney Roosters are set to launch a big offer for Stefano Utoikamanu.

Melbourne's stretched salary cap will likely need to see at least one player depart at the end of 2027, while coach Craig Bellamy's looming exit at the end of 2027 also leaves question marks over the club moving forward following their worst season on the field in over two decades.