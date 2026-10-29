Former Manly Sea Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has made a shock revelation following the appointment of his good friend and premiership-winning halves partner Kieran Foran.

A breakdown in communication over an extension between Cherry-Evans and Manly, which would have seen him finish his career as a one-club player, pushed him to explore his options.

It meant the Sea Eagles' highest-capped player of all time took his talents across the city and delivered a premiership to the Sydney Roosters in his solitary season in the tri-colours.

Although at the time of his exit, Manly had Anthony Seibold as head coach and CEO Tony Mestrov, who have now both departed the club.

Instead, Cherry-Evan's former teammates Foran and Jason King took over the respective roles since his departure, leading the former QLD Maroons halfback to reflect on whether he would've had a change of heart leaving the Northern Beaches..

"I'm glad it happened after I left," Cherry-Evans conceded on SEN, speaking of Foran's coaching appointment.

"I only say that because if it had happened during the period of me considering staying and going. I don't think I would have gone.

"We are talking about one of my best mates (who) has become coach. We've got such a strong relationship. I felt like we would, if needed to, have complimented each other really well.

"Maybe everything does happen for a reason, and I could just sit back and admire what he was doing as a first-grade coach.

"His transition into it. He loves it. I believe from everything I've heard from the people I talk to, he's very good at it as well. They're in safe hands with Foz there."

Foran and Cherry-Evans shared the field together in 2011, bringing in Manly's eighth NRL premiership as the youngest and least experienced halves pairing to do so.

Cherry-Evans was in his debut season as the club's halfback, while Foran only had 57 NRL matches under his belt heading into the decider against the Warriors.

The duo went on to play 190 games together, from 2011 to 2015, then 2021 to 2022 before Foran moved north to the Titans.

Out of those 190, the pair won 113 games together, forming a lethal combination in attack during some golden years at Brookvale.

Despite finishing his NRL career at the Roosters with an NRL premiership, Manly fans are now left to wonder what could've been if they made the Foran call earlier.