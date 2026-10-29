The Penrith Panthers have secured the services of young forward Liam Le Blanc, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs departure signing a one-year Top 30 contract with the club.

Le Blanc will make the move to the foot of the mountains after being informed he would not remain with the Rabbitohs beyond the end of the 2026 season, opening the door for the Panthers to swoop on the promising forward.

The 22-year-old made his NRL debut with South Sydney after moving down to the club in 2024 in search of greater first-grade opportunities, having previously represented the Australian Schoolboys in 2022.

Since making his debut, Le Blanc has accumulated 27 NRL appearances, including six games throughout the 2026 season.

However, despite showing promise at a young age, the forward has struggled to cement a regular position in the Rabbitohs' forward pack, prompting the club to confirm his departure at the end of the year.

Now, Le Blanc will have the opportunity to reignite his career at Penrith, with the Panthers looking to bolster their forward depth following the departures of Liam Henry and Scott Sorensen to the Perth Bears.

The Panthers have made a habit of developing young talent into established first-grade players, with Le Blanc hoping to follow a similar path under coach Ivan Cleary.

Penrith general manager Shane Elford confirmed the club's excitement at securing the young forward, believing he can develop his game while adding competition to the club's forward pack.

"Liam is an exciting addition to our squad, with the potential to develop his game within our system," Elford said.

"He also brings valuable experience and competition to our pack, and we look forward to seeing what he can contribute to Panthers."

With a one-year deal in hand, Le Blanc will now look to make the most of his opportunity at the Panthers, with the former Australian Schoolboy hopeful of becoming a regular member of Cleary's side in 2027.