Anthony Milford's playing career is set to continue with the five-eighth putting pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with Hostplus Cup outfit the South Logan Magpies that will see him remain at the club for the 2027 season.

Milford made the decision in the back end of 2024 to join the Magpies after his stint at the Dolphins as a marquee signing did not turn out as expected, taking up the opportunity to return to one of his junior clubs which he at the time described as a 'full circle moment.'

During his time at the Dolphins he only featured 13 times across two seasons.

The Samoan international has since made 34 appearances for the Magpies, notching up seven tries in that period.

Milford endured a lengthy NRL career where he accumulated 219 first-grade matches, debuting for the Canberra Raiders in 2013, a move to the Brisbane Broncos where he spent a large bulk of his career before short stints at the Newcastle Knights and The Dolphins towards the tail-end of his career.

His representative career saw him make 14 international appearances for Samoa and played State of Origin football twice in his career for the QLD Maroons in back-to-back years in 2017 as starting five-eighth and in 2018 coming off the interchange bench.

The now 32-year-old will continue to apply his craft in the Hostplus Cup whilst actively mentoring the youth talent upcoming in the system.

Despite also gaining attention from Super League clubs in the back end of the 2024 season, the former representative star has decided to remain put at the South Logan Magpies ever since his move away from the NRL, a feeder club for the Brisbane Broncos.