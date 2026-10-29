The Dragons outside back stocks have had a major boost with Brad Morkos agreeing to an extension that will see him remain at the club for the 2027 season.

The former NSW under-19 player was touted as one of the up and coming talents to watch out for during his junior career in the St George Illawarra Dragons pathways system.

Now Fox Sports can reveal he will be retained at the Red V.

After a decorated junior career at the Dragons, Morkos made the switch to the nation's capital where he signed a long-term deal with the Raiders in 2021, before shockingly making the decision to step away from the game in 2023.

It was reported in August by the Wide World of Sports that there were rumours that the Perth Bears were set to sign the former prodigy for 2027, but ultimately his return to play at the Dragons in limited appearances in NSW Cup has warranted him a new deal.

Morkos made four appearances for Dragons reserve grade towards the back end of the season, crossing for three tries, whilst averaging 130 running metres per game.

The deal comes at an important time for the Red V as their outside backs had shortened up at the end of 2026 with Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, Christian Tuipulotu and Nathan Lawson all leaving the club.

Other outside backs David Fale, Setu Tu and Valentine Holmes are all free to negotiate with rival clubs as of November 1 as they are still yet to receive contract extensions for beyond 2028.

Morkos has been named in Lebanon's extended squad for the Rugby League World Cup but is yet to feature thus far.

With the ability to play across both the wing and the centres the signing is one of value for the Dragons.