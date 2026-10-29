The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced the extension of promising local junior Eden Hodges, keeping him at home in Wollongong for another two seasons.

After an incredible 2026 campaign in Jersey Flegg, which saw him crowned the Jersey Flegg Player of the Year, Hodges has been rewarded with an extension and will train with the NRL squad in November.

Yet another promising Illawarra Steelers pathways product, Hodges is a silky five-eighth who scored 15 tries and registered 20 try assists to help steer the Red V to the minor premiership.

His swift progression, from making his Flegg debut in 2025 to breaking through to the NSW Cup in April this year, has sharply impressed NRL head coach Dean Young.

“Eden has earned the right to train with the NRL squad through his performances in Jersey Flegg,” Young said in a Dragons statement.

“Providing local juniors a pathway is our purpose at the Dragons.”

The rising half also starred in the Dragons' Laurie Daley Cup title win in 2023, starting at five-eighth in a 26-24 victory.

Hodges says he is ready to rip in for a massive 2027 season and strongly continue his rugby league development.

"I'm grateful to have extended my time here with the Dragons," Hodges said.

"I played my juniors here and have come through the pathways at the club. I really enjoyed my footy this year and have built many great relationships with the people here.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into pre-season training and preparing for a big year."

Hodges will be looking to join Toby and Ryan Couchman, Hamish Stewart, Hayden Buchanan and Dylan Egan as local pathway talent who have broken through to NRL level.

He will be surrounded by incoming playmaking talent to learn from in the 2027 pre-season, including Kodi Nikorima, Luke Metcalf and Scott Drinkwater to assist with his development into a future NRL starter.