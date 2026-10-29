The Gold Coast Titans have announced the extension of promising young halfback Zane Harrison until the end of 2029.

The Palm Beach junior burst onto the scene in 2026, showing plenty of skilful playmaking and a composed kicking game, with his fresh signature adding plenty of confidence that the club is heading in a positive direction despite a tough season.

Young, talented halfbacks are hard to come by on the market, so the Titans have struck to secure the 20-year-old before rivals get a chance, with Harrison progressing through the grades since he was a young teenager.

Titans coach Josh Hannay is thrilled Harrison has agreed to terms to remain at home in Gold Coast long-term.

“Since I joined the club, Zane has consistently spoken about three things - his teammates, his love of the Titans and his desire to bring success to his hometown,” Hannay said in a Titans statement.

“He's one of the most impressive young men I've worked with and demonstrates day-in, day-out the qualities we want as a Gold Coast Titan.

“He's tough to go with his talent and his temperament is what sets him apart as a young playmaker who has grown up wanting to represent his region.

“There has been plenty of speculation about Zane's contract situation over the past month, but what we've seen throughout this process is a young man who genuinely wants to be part of what we're building here.

“His commitment to this club and his desire to bring success to the Gold Coast have never wavered since he became a Titan at 15.

“He wants to be part of a team that brings success to the Gold Coast and I can't wait to see him continue to develop into the best player and teammate he can be as he does everything in his power to make that happen.

“Make no mistake, Zane is a proud Titan.”

Harrison showed his class when he iced a match-winning field goal against the Panthers in June this year.

With his future sorted, Harrison remains excited at the heights the club can reach under Hannay's guidance.

“I've loved this club since I was a little kid, and pulling on a Titans jersey is all I've ever wanted to do,” Harrison said.

“I'm really excited about what Josh is building and the direction this team is heading. I want to be part of that, and it was important to me to stay here and build something with the club.

“I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me.”

The Titans have also got stars Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini locked up on long deals, building a core group of talent alongside pack leader Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to guide Gold Coast back into finals contention in 2027.