The Sydney Roosters have officially confirmed they are moving on from halfback Sam Walker, with contract negotiations breaking down earlier this week and not set to be reopened.

The Roosters confirmed on Monday that they had withdrawn their offer for Walker after the deadline for him to sign ahead of November 1 passed.

As the story goes, Walker asked for more money after the contract was all but agreed to, with the deadline ticking past and Roosters boss Nick Politis taking the deal off the table.

Walker is currently in the Australian Kangaroos camp for the Rugby League World Cup, but Monday's negotiation breakdown means the club will now need to look elsewhere for a halfback.

There was some hope that talks may be opened once again in the future, but Politis, speaking to News Corp, revealed the door had now officially been slammed shut.

“We are moving on,” Politis told the publication.

“Am I happy? Of course not.

“The plan was to keep him at the Roosters for life. It's sad, but we gave Sam our best offer.”

The Roosters, who only have 12 players signed for 2028, have plenty of work to do off the field, but will now have even more cash to throw around.

Politis said it was unfortunate the club hadn't been able to retain Walker.

“I've spoken to Sammy,” Politis said.

“It's unfortunate that we couldn't reach an agreement.

“Sam is a great kid and a great person, but for some reason it hasn't worked out. I want to wish him all the best going into the future.”

The Roosters have already been linked to Tom Dearden and Ethan Strange as potential half replacements, with Dearden potentially looming as a player swap with Walker, maybe even for 2027.

Strange has confirmed he has no interest in moving to the Roosters given he is still contracted to the Canberra Raiders until 2028, while the Roosters, with money up their sleeve, have also been linked to plays for Herbie Farnworth and Stefano Utoikamanu once the clock ticks past November 1.