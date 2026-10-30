The Wests Tigers have confirmed seven players to leave Concord in November this year in what shapes as an intriguing period moving forward at the joint venture club.

It leaves Tony Sukkar and Heath Mason, who are both off-contract at the end of this year, certain to be extended at the club, given their absence from the Tigers farewelling statement.

The club was in plenty of headlines during 2026, headlined by Jarome Luai's highly publicised signature with the PNG Chiefs, followed by an early exit to Parramatta, where he will don the blue and gold in 2027.

Meanwhile, Tongan international Starford To'a will head across the bridge to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles on a multi-year deal to fight for a vacant position in the club's backline following Reuben Garrick's exit.

To'a flexed his try-scoring ability and strength in contact while at the Tigers, notching 21 tries in 71 occasions for the Tigers since his club debut in 2022.

Brotherly duo Kit and Luke Laulilii will head to the West Coast for the Perth Bears' inaugural season in 2027 after a pair of two-year deals.

Luke impressed since pushing through to the top grade in 2024 for his NRL debut, but fell out of favour and eventually joined the Warriors midway through the season before his arrival in Western Australia.

Older brother Kit impressed coming through the grades, captaining the 2022 Harold Matthews Magpies side to a title victory in 2022 before pushing into the NRL in 2023.

Joining the Laulilii brothers in Perth will be Mavrik Geyer, following in his father Mark's footsteps in an endeavour at the NRL's 18th franchise.

Mark played for the Western Reds in the late 1990s in their short existence, with Mavrik hoping to create his own slice of history under Mal Meninga.

Former Bulldogs Jeral Skelton will return to Belmore after two seasons at the Tigers, crossing for 18 tries in 28 appearances for the club.

Skelton heavily impressed with his strength in contact and yardage work when entering the field, averaging 146 metres in his 13 matches in 2026.

Tristan Hope also was a surprise appearance on the departure's list, playing five games each in 2025 and 2026, mainly utilised when skipper Apisai Koroisau was unavailable for the club.

Hope has played 24 matches for the Magpies in the NSW Cup during 2025 and 2026, consistently starting at hooker.

Will Craig will also depart the club at the end of 2026 after a tough season of injury after Benji Marshall promoted him into his NRL Top 30 for this season.

Craig joined Kit in the undefeated 2022 Harold Matthews side and progressed through the Tigers pathways.

The club will welcome Jayden Brailey, Kurt Mann, Tyson Frizell and Jake Averillo to strengthen Marshall's outfit in 2027.