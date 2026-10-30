The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Adam Elliot has retired from the NRL following 11 seasons in the top grade.

Elliot, who played 180 NRL games across stints at Bulldogs, Raiders and Knights, then the Rabbitohs, has been forced to call time on his career following an ankle injury suffered during this season.

The injury, which required surgeries and ongoing attempts at rehabilitation, meant he could only take the field on seven occasions.

He will join his partner Millie Elliot in retirement, who will also retire after the World Cup campaign following an illustrious NRLW career.

The 32-year-old thanked all those who contributed to his rugby league journey and remains excited at what's next.

“Growing up my dream was to play in the NRL and to now have done that for over a decade is something I'm proud of,” Elliott said in a Raabbitohs statement.

“Rugby League has given me so much, some of my best mates have come from playing footy, and I've got memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

“Thanks to everyone who has played a part in my journey, however long or short the time was. It's been an honour to have worked alongside some amazing people.

“I wouldn't be here without my former clubs, the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights. I'm extremely thankful to have called them home for the time I did.

“To the Rabbitohs' staff, players, Members and fans, thank you so much for the way you welcomed me and have made me feel like I've been here forever. It's an incredible club and I'm grateful my journey has finished here.

“I can't wait to see how I can give back to the Club and contribute off the field.”

Elliot reached rep honours during his NRL career, with two matches for the Indigenous All Stars and one Country Origin call-up.