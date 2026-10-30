The New Zealand Kiwis showed their dominance in their 82-16 clash against the Cook Islands in their second game in the Rugby League World Cup.

The emergence of the next generation was on full display in Christchurch, and that has senior players excited for the future.

Young guns Casey McLean, Tanner Stowers-Smith and Jacob Laban have made their mark on the international stage for the Kiwis.

Showing they already have the capabilities to compete alongside some of the game's most established names.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Kiwis winger Jamayne Isaako reflected on the impact the next generation has within the squad, highlighting that their influence goes beyond learning from experienced teammates.

As the younger players look to develop from veterans of the Kiwis squad, Isaako believes their presence brings more teaching to the experienced players.

“I think them blokes coming through teach more of us, more experienced blokes, more or less to stay on our toes,” Isaako told Zero Tackle.

The comment signifies the developing influence of New Zealand's young stars.

Their ability and energy are boosting the already world-class squad as they make their mark on the World Cup.

The development of this generation represents more than just immediate contributions on the field.

Isaako believes it's a glimpse into the future of Rugby League in New Zealand.

“They're the future of New Zealand league,” Isaako said.

“You've seen the likes of, obviously, Tanner and Jacob give their debuts and what they can produce in this jumper”.

Isaako also passed praise onto Kiwi star Casey McLean as he was particularly impressed with his performance against the Cook Islands.

“Casey had an outstanding game today as well,” he said.

The winger pointed to McLean as a key factor in the New Zealand squad, believing the young talent will play an integral role in the future of New Zealand Rugby League.

“He's a key factor in our team, you know, that's the X-factor going forward for New Zealand rugby league.”

As the Kiwis have shown their experienced side of the squad.

The inclusion of the younger generation coming in provides new insights and skills that provide key balance as they learn to dominate on the international stage.

Isaako believes that the future is bright for the young guns coming through the New Zealand system.

“Massive, massive future for them blokes,” he said.

As New Zealand faces Fiji in their next round of the World Cup, the message for the Kiwis is encouraging. Young players are already making an impression alongside the most experienced stars.

The Kiwis have plenty of reason to be excited about the future and what the next generation can bring to the national jersey.