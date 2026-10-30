The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed their list of departing players at the end of the 2026 NRL season, leaving the future of Toby Rudolf up in the air.

While yet to be officially confirmed, it's understood Rudolf will re-sign with the club for 2027, and the fact he has now been left off the official list of departures seems to indicate that is the case.

The Sharks have confirmed two new departures, with Jayden Berrell, who has been tipped for a return to Queensland, listed, alongside prop Braden Uele, who is yet to find a new club for 2027 but has been heavily linked with a move to the Super League.

Uele has played 135 games for the club since his debut in 2019 and said it was a home away from home.

“This is definitely my home away from home. The last eight years have been the best years of my life, with footy and my life in general,” Uele said.

Berrell, meanwhile, has struggled to break through to first-grade since arriving at the Sharks in 2022.

The Queensland Cup veteran heads back there for 2026 and has been a key part of Newtown's run of success in recent years at reserve grade level.

He managed just seven NRL games.

Elsewhere, the Sharks already knew of Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa making twin departures to the North Queensland Cowboys, Siosifa Talakai, Chris Vea'ila and Niwhai Puru to the Perth Bears, Cameron McInnes to the English Super League, and Mawene Hiroti to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Sharks have made a number of re-signings of their youth in recent times, while they will also welcome young winger Leo Jaques and English forward Owen Trout for 2027.