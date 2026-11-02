At times it has been a hard slog, but Week Three of the Rugby League World Cup delivered better than we could have ever imagined.

Ok there were still the traditional, and expected, blowouts but Sunday afternoon/evening/night produced one of the greatest finishes you'll ever see and the most hyped World Cup game of all time.

Elsewhere we've seen a host of major re-signings just prior to the madness that follows November 1st.

Plenty of massive names re-main unsigned meaning the next few weeks and months should be a lot of fun for those of us watching on.

Here are 20 thoughts from Week 3 of the Rugby League World Cup, and beyond:

1. Sunday night's Tonga/Samoa clash was the most hyped World Cup of all time and it delivered on and off the field. I swear I felt the ground shake during the pre-game. Wow! The game itself went down to the literal last minute. Magic.

2. Robert Toia was probably best on ground in the clash but I feel like Isaiya Katoa is the difference between the two nations right now. He is just so classy. No one outside of the top two nations (Aus and NZ) boast halves of the same quality.

3. Ronald Volkman absolutely changed the game on Sunday night when he came on. It was a preview for Eels fans given his potential halves partnership with Jarome Luai, at times during 2026. Mitch Moses will obviously start at half back but with Origin, and his injury history, Volkman is going to get a chance.

4. The finish to the Lebanon/France game is one of the greatest of all time. The near try, the 40 metre drop goal, the chalked off winning field goal, the missed penalty, the chin and chase gone wrong. Seriously, if you missed it, seek it out right away. Scenes as the kids say.

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo probably had to be sent off and suspended for his shot gone wrong on Saturday afternoon. It was a complete accident but if you run out of the line, lead with the shoulder and it's high, you're off. Simple as that. One week is probably light but considering it's a World Cup Semi Final, I feel they've invoked the Origin standard of reviewing incidents.

6. Brandon Wakeham 110% had to be sent off for his relation. That is one of the worst shots I've seen. He's lucky it didn't land flush or it would have caused the most all in or all in brawls. How he has only copped one week is beyond me. Mulitalo's was a shot gone wrong. Wakeham's was a punch at a bloke not looking, whilst on the ground.

7. Unfortunately we're going to see players start staying down (more-so than already) after this weekend. Mulitalo was dismissed after knocking Ronald Philitoga out. In the France/Lebanon game, we saw an exact copy, only minus the injury. Penalty and on report. Both should have been send offs if we're being serious. I hope they don't start letting injury dictate.

8. Say what you want about the World Cup format and fixtures but the top four nations have advanced. Tonga lapped England in their opener while I have no doubt Samoa, NZ and Australia all run all over their English counterparts. It isn't perfect but it's worked.

9. Has there ever been a player grow larger in stature across a single season that Newcastle/Samoa's Francis Manuleleua? What an absolute monster in the second row.

10. How about Alex Twal getting sent to the Sin Bin on Sunday evening for the crime of being elbowed in the face then charged at? He literally did nothing other than offer up a friendly "what's up?" and yet was marched for ten. That was the only major officiating snafoo of the weekend.

11. How was The Jillaroos running up a literal cricket score against Wales good for anyone? I get that games can't be close, given the gap in talent, but this achieves nothing other than to further embarrass an already pop gun tournament. Just play a three match series between Australia and New Zealand. Have Fiji and Samoa play a three match series also.

12. What do the Kangaroos have against poor Bradman Best? Five or six times he was right there in support for a walk-in try and every single time the ball runner went to the other option. Of course this is very much tongue in cheek but everyone had picked up on it late in the game.

13. Those Tongan and Samoan forward packs are all time brilliant, but right now there simply isn't an equal for the Kiwis Naufahu Whyte. He is the best prop in the world right now. Unstoppable. I cannot wait to see Addin Fonua-Blake take it to him on Saturday night.

14. The fact that Australia still hasn't played all that well is surely going to be motivation for Kevin Walters and his men on Sunday night. A lot of people expect Samoa to walk through the Kangaroos. That won't sit well with the Aussie players. Nor should it.

15. Zane Harrison re-signing for the Gold Coast Titans is huge. There were jokes in the replies saying they "might finish 13th now" but if they had lost their young, talent halfback, so soon into a complete rebuild, you may as well have thrown up the white flag. He and Jayden Campbell are now re-signed long-term, locking in the majority of their spine. Luke Sommerton is the next one they need to extend.

16. Jack Bostock has hinted that he may return to Sydney following 2027. I expect this to be refuted pretty quickly as Bostock's manager will chime in, but this should help the Dolphins retain Herbie Farnworth. It also opens up the floor for both the Dragons and the Sharks to launch huge bids for Bostock. I believe he is the next superstar of our game.

17. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow re-signing for the Phins is a monster move. I never really got the feeling he was looking around. The fact he re-signed before even speaking to other clubs is a big endorsement.

18. The Bulldogs should absolutely move on from Matt Burton. Getting into a bidding war with the Bears over a player they still don't have a position for would be a mistake.

19. Is it just me or does Tonga vs New Zealand feel like the World Cup Final? Tonga/Samoa was the most hyped game in World Cup history. That unofficial record may last less than a week as this game could be even bigger.

20. This Sam Walker situation is the fastest moving contract fall out I've ever seen. No one seems to be able to tell us what really happened. I would be aghast if the reported late dip from Walker's management caused this large of a break down between the parties. It simply has to be something more.