The Castleford Tigers are set to complete the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Todd, who will join a group of NRL players heading to the Super League club.

Todd has been with the Canterbury Bulldogs since 2019 through the club's academy pathways after moving to Sydney from Dungowan.

He debuted in the NRL during 2025 and played four games that year.

The 24-year-old has not played an NRL game since last year.

According to Love Rugby League, Todd has verbally agreed to a deal with the Castleford Tigers.

Castleford changed its head coach, shifting from newly signed Wests Tigers assistant Ryan Carr to Paul Rowley.

The English club has made several signings with NRL experience for 2027, including Damien Cook, Mathew Feagai, Tyrell Sloan and Mason Lino.

Todd has been playing for the Bulldogs NSW Cup side, featuring in 12 games this season.

In 38 minutes per game, he averaged 84 running metres and made 20.5 tackles per game at 92.5% tackle efficiency per contest.

The Bulldogs NSW Cup side finished 7th this season and missed the finals for their fourth consecutive season.

Castleford were initially targeting Josh Kerr from the Dragons NRL side; however, he has agreed to a deal with Hull FC alongside Daly Cherry-Evans.

The club has reportedly 'earmarked' Todd to be the Tigers' starting lock next season.

However, any deal involving Jack Todd will require the club to release players, as they are already over the 10-overseas-players quota.

Castleford has 11 overseas players and would have to release two to sign Todd.

At the moment, the Tigers have Renouf Atoni, Damien Cook, Mathew Feagai, Brock Greacen, Mason Lino, Krystian Mapapalangi, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tyrell Sloan, Blake Taaffe, Semi Valemei and Thomas Weaver.

Ravalawa and Weaver are likely to look for a new club, per Love Rugby League.

With the club finalising Todd's deal, they will now look for outside backs.