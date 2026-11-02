Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs football boss Phil Gould has shut down any links to a player swap between Matt Burton and Sam Walker.

Burton has been heavily linked for an exit out of Belmore after being granted by the Bulldogs to explore his options beyond 2027.

It has led to plenty of speculation about where Burton will land, and whether he will be available to leave his Bulldogs contract early if he is given a long-term deal elsewhere.

With the Sydney Roosters officially withdrawing their extension offer for Walker only a matter of a couple of weeks after Burton's recent free agency availability, the potential of a player swap came into focus.

Earlier reports suggested the Roosters have been offered a direct swap for the pair.

However, Gould has put a red line through discussing a player swap between the two teams, with the Bulldogs likely to promote within, with the likes of Alex Conti and Mitchell Woods highly touted for the blue and white playmaking roles.

Never been discussed … Nor will it be discussed https://t.co/h4t7FAW3HE — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) November 2, 2026

Walker's future still remains a mystery.

Trent Robinson spoke on-air that no matter what, Walker will not be offered a new deal for 2028.

He also confirmed he will remain at the club next year, but it leaves question marks on where the QLD Maroons will sign for 2028.

Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga confirmed his interest in Burton to make the switch to the West Coast of Australia, strengthening his side during their early years as a franchise.

If Meninga had it his way and could sign Burton, it would see him link back up with Toby Sexton in the halves, reuniting the playmaking pairing that killed it for the Dogs in the middle of 2025 before a change of guard in the halfback role to Lachlan Galvin.

Meanwhile, The Roosters have big faith in Toby Rodwell and Hugo Savala as playmaking options to steer the ship upon Walker's looming exit.