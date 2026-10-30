Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed Sam Walker won't be at the club beyond 2027.

On Monday, the Roosters dropped a bombshell, revealing they have pulled their latest contract extension offer off the table after the two parties failed to come to terms.

Earlier reports suggested Walker asked for further time and a pay-bump, with the Roosters drawing a line in the sand and officially moving on from the QLD Maroons halfback.

Robinson shed light on the situation while featuring on the broadcast team for the Rugby League World Cup.

“On Monday, you have the negotiations. You think it's going to go one way, and it doesn't,” Robinson said on Friday prior to England facing PNG in Wollongong.

"We wanted to sign Sam, we couldn't get it done and that's the business side of it.

"Then from Tuesday onwards, it's been a bit frustrating around the commentary around Sam and the way his character is and what he should have done.

"No one's on a lifelong contract. He's signed until the end of next year. He's a great guy. He's really personable, everyone loves him, and he just didn't want to sign for 2028. So it's pretty simple, and we've moved on.

"That's the business part, but I didn't really like the character assessment of everybody during the week."

Following Walker's camp reportedly requesting more time, Roosters' head honcho Nick Politis was ready to move on after negotiations continued to stall.

Plenty of murmurs followed that Walker would be shown the door early, with his services not being required for 2027 if he can find another club.

Robinson provided some clarification on Walker's immediate future in Bondi and also confirmed a long-term change of guard at the tri-colours.

"He's contracted next year. He's at the Roosters, he is just not there from '28 onwards," he said.

“I would've thought his manager has had lots of calls in the last few days … but Sammy's a Rooster until the end of 2027 and then he's off from '28, and that's his decision.”

But after the week that followed, there is no chance of a last-minute deal being struck between the two parties.

"No. Nick has made that pretty clear," Robinson said when asked if a new deal was possible.

"We were pretty clear in those negotiations. We knew what we wanted, and no, it's done.

“The negotiations are done, Sam's moved on, and we've moved on, so there's no way to get a deal done after this.”

With Daly Cherry-Evans departing the club, and Walker only around for another 12 months, the Roosters have the option to head to the market and look for a star half.

Hugo Savala and young gun Toby Rodwell are likely to get a shot at the long-term chief playmaking role if they choose to go within their own walls.

The Roosters begin pre-season training in November, with Manly's Reuben Garrick joining from across town to begin their title defence assault.