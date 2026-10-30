Sydney Roosters middle third player Victor Radley has confirmed he is open to leaving the club at the end of the 2027 NRL season, with a contract yet to be signed, and his future up in the air.

Radley, who spent the first half of 2026 stood down from the club over an off-field incident at the end of 2025, returned and played a big role in the club's run to the premiership, while also playing for the NSW Blues, and currently being part of England's squad at the Rugby League World Cup.

Radley, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald revealed he doesn't want to leave the Roosters, but his financial security, and what's best for his family, will come first.

Radley said time in the English Super League is something he could also be interested in.

“The Roosters are everything I've ever known. I love the club so much. They've done right by me for years,” Radley told the publication.

“It hurts me inside just thinking about playing elsewhere, but I need to look at all my options now. The days are gone where I'm living in a two-bedroom unit, having a good time.

“I have two kids, a fiancée, and a house that needs paying off.

“Like everyone in Australia, you have your struggles with interest rates. People will laugh at that and say, ‘He's been on good money'. But I've got a decent mortgage.

“I also copped some financial pain at the end of last year [The Roosters hit Radley with a $150,000 penalty for bringing the club into disrepute during a Sunshine Coast golf trip].

“I'm open to everything. I love new experiences, that might even include living in England and playing in the Super League. It's something I'd be interested in.”

The forward has been with the Roosters for the entirety of his NRL career to date, debuting back in 2017 and going on to play 181 games.

A hard-hitting forward, plenty of clubs could be interested in his services from the start of 2028, when he will still only be 30 years of age.